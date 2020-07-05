433 Clearfield Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary beige colored theme. The home is on a large lot with an extra large backyard and a covered patio. There is an extra storage shed in the back yard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas and bedrooms of the house. Both bathrooms are tiled and have been completely remodeled. The house has 1,482 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,650 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing. There will be an open house this Saturday 10/12 from noon - 2PM.



(RLNE5197346)