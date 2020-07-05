All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 433 Clearfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
433 Clearfield Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:30 AM

433 Clearfield Dr

433 Clearfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

433 Clearfield Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary beige colored theme. The home is on a large lot with an extra large backyard and a covered patio. There is an extra storage shed in the back yard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas and bedrooms of the house. Both bathrooms are tiled and have been completely remodeled. The house has 1,482 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,650 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing. There will be an open house this Saturday 10/12 from noon - 2PM.

(RLNE5197346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Clearfield Dr have any available units?
433 Clearfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Clearfield Dr have?
Some of 433 Clearfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Clearfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
433 Clearfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Clearfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Clearfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 433 Clearfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 433 Clearfield Dr offers parking.
Does 433 Clearfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Clearfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Clearfield Dr have a pool?
No, 433 Clearfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 433 Clearfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 433 Clearfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Clearfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Clearfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District