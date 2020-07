Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly upgraded!!! Fresh painting most of the house. Brand new stainless steel oven, microwave and under cabinet Range Hood. Two-year-old dish washer. The beautiful home located in quiet and nice neighborhood. Great location close to highway 190 and Firewheel shopping. Breakfast area and formal dining looking into covered patio and backyard. Storage cabinets in the hallway & both bathrooms. Heat lamps in both bathrooms. Good size backyard with high fences that provide privacy.