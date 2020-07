Amenities

Property located in a very well established neighborhood. Award winning Richardson schools! Well maintained home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas. Study can be used as 2nd living. Rear entry 2 cars garage with plenty of drive way spaces! Covered patio. Big backyard. Conveniently located close to major hwys, shopping centers, & public transportation. Agent or tenant to verify all information contain herein. SORRY NO PETS NO SMOKING