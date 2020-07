Amenities

Spacious and beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with huge laundry room. Interior has been completely redone with new wood floors in all the common areas and no carpet. Kitchen has new granite, new fridge ,used range and microwave. Gorgeous updated bathrooms with frameless glass doors and amazing sinks. Fresh paint in the rooms and throughout the home. Property is close to highways and City Line (State Farm), Target , Wal-Mart, Shopping, and Restaurants. Great Location.