Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the heart of garland. Wood flooring throughout, bright beautiful back splash in kitchen and bathroom. This home is a must see! Application fee $65 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit if applicable, Accidental Damage Coverage: $20 per month (waived with proof of adequate Renter's Insurance)