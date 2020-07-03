All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:15 AM

3917 Pickett Place

3917 Pickett Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Pickett Place Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Private-gated community featuring a pool. 2 story house with renovated bathrooms and kitchen, featuring a master bedroom with full bath downstairs ,2 rooms with a full bath upstairs, and a fireplace in living room. Located conveniently by Webb middle school and couple minutes from walmart and Sam's club. Landlord will not accepting Section 8 at this time. Courtesy from owner, they will leave a brand new refrigerator and washer&dryer for future potential clients to use! All applicants 18+ year or older will need to pay a fee of $50. NO PETS PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Pickett Place have any available units?
3917 Pickett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Pickett Place have?
Some of 3917 Pickett Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Pickett Place currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Pickett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Pickett Place pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Pickett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3917 Pickett Place offer parking?
No, 3917 Pickett Place does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Pickett Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 Pickett Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Pickett Place have a pool?
Yes, 3917 Pickett Place has a pool.
Does 3917 Pickett Place have accessible units?
No, 3917 Pickett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Pickett Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Pickett Place has units with dishwashers.

