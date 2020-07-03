3917 Pickett Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Private-gated community featuring a pool. 2 story house with renovated bathrooms and kitchen, featuring a master bedroom with full bath downstairs ,2 rooms with a full bath upstairs, and a fireplace in living room. Located conveniently by Webb middle school and couple minutes from walmart and Sam's club. Landlord will not accepting Section 8 at this time. Courtesy from owner, they will leave a brand new refrigerator and washer&dryer for future potential clients to use! All applicants 18+ year or older will need to pay a fee of $50. NO PETS PLEASE!