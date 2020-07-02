3713 Burning Tree Lane

Amenities
Great home and curb appeal with Richardson Schools. Updates include cherry wood like flooring throughout. Neutral colors. Beautiful brick fireplace in main living area. Versatile floorplan. Front area could be formal living and dining combo. Kitchen has decorative tiled blacksplash and neutral countertops and opens up to a breakfast area. Bathrooms are bright and have granite countertops. Utility room in garage with extra space for storage. Master bath has good size walk in shower. 6 miles from State Farm Cityline, shopping, and restaurants.