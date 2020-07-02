All apartments in Garland
Location

3713 Burning Tree Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home and curb appeal with Richardson Schools. Updates include cherry wood like flooring throughout. Neutral colors. Beautiful brick fireplace in main living area. Versatile floorplan. Front area could be formal living and dining combo. Kitchen has decorative tiled blacksplash and neutral countertops and opens up to a breakfast area. Bathrooms are bright and have granite countertops. Utility room in garage with extra space for storage. Master bath has good size walk in shower. 6 miles from State Farm Cityline, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Burning Tree Lane have any available units?
3713 Burning Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Burning Tree Lane have?
Some of 3713 Burning Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Burning Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Burning Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Burning Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Burning Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3713 Burning Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Burning Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 3713 Burning Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Burning Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Burning Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3713 Burning Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Burning Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3713 Burning Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Burning Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Burning Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

