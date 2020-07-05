3430 Knoll Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming home with beautiful new updates is ready for move-in! Gorgeous dark espresso vinyl wood flooring throughout, with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the cozy fireplace with built-in shelving, clean neutral colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The eat-in kitchen, open to the living room, offers newly painted cabinetry, recessed ceiling and a stunning tile backsplash. Relax in the master suite with wonderful natural light, walk in closet and an arched shower entry. The great backyard also offers a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Come view this lovely home today, and make it yours!