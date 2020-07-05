All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3430 Knoll Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3430 Knoll Point Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 6:54 AM

3430 Knoll Point Drive

3430 Knoll Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3430 Knoll Point Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming home with beautiful new updates is ready for move-in! Gorgeous dark espresso vinyl wood flooring throughout, with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the cozy fireplace with built-in shelving, clean neutral colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The eat-in kitchen, open to the living room, offers newly painted cabinetry, recessed ceiling and a stunning tile backsplash. Relax in the master suite with wonderful natural light, walk in closet and an arched shower entry. The great backyard also offers a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Come view this lovely home today, and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Knoll Point Drive have any available units?
3430 Knoll Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 Knoll Point Drive have?
Some of 3430 Knoll Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Knoll Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Knoll Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Knoll Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3430 Knoll Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3430 Knoll Point Drive offer parking?
No, 3430 Knoll Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3430 Knoll Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Knoll Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Knoll Point Drive have a pool?
No, 3430 Knoll Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Knoll Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 3430 Knoll Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Knoll Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 Knoll Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District