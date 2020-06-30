3425 Forest Hills Circle

Amenities

NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED IN TWO BEDROOMS. Charming, well maintained, garden home in popular Springpark. 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 story, front entry home with quick access to 75 and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Nice wood deck located off master bedroom to sip morning coffee. Neighborhood amenities include club house, community pool, playground, greenbelt, jogging & bike path and tennis courts. no smoking. Excellent Richardson Schools. Lawncare and HOA dues included in rental price. Pets on a case by case basis.