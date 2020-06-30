All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:10 AM

3425 Forest Hills Circle

3425 Forest Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Forest Hills Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED IN TWO BEDROOMS. Charming, well maintained, garden home in popular Springpark. 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 story, front entry home with quick access to 75 and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Nice wood deck located off master bedroom to sip morning coffee. Neighborhood amenities include club house, community pool, playground, greenbelt, jogging & bike path and tennis courts. no smoking. Excellent Richardson Schools. Lawncare and HOA dues included in rental price. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

