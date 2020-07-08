3310 Flagstone Drive

Amenities

Lawn maintenance included! Fabulous single story home features 3 bdrm, 2 living areas, & 2 dining spaces. Large and open kitchen with gourmet island, granite countertops, lots of extra cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout main living areas, high ceilings, decorative lighting, stainless steel appliances & gas fireplace. Plenty of windows to let in that natural sunlight. Make an appointment today, this spacious home won’t last long! Your home sweet home awaits!