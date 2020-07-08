All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3310 Flagstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3310 Flagstone Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:59 PM

3310 Flagstone Drive

3310 Flagstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3310 Flagstone Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lawn maintenance included! Fabulous single story home features 3 bdrm, 2 living areas, & 2 dining spaces. Large and open kitchen with gourmet island, granite countertops, lots of extra cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout main living areas, high ceilings, decorative lighting, stainless steel appliances & gas fireplace. Plenty of windows to let in that natural sunlight. Make an appointment today, this spacious home won’t last long! Your home sweet home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Flagstone Drive have any available units?
3310 Flagstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Flagstone Drive have?
Some of 3310 Flagstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Flagstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Flagstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Flagstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Flagstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3310 Flagstone Drive offer parking?
No, 3310 Flagstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Flagstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Flagstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Flagstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3310 Flagstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Flagstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3310 Flagstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Flagstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Flagstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District