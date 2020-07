Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this fabulous brick home, featuring 4 bedroom plus office - study with french doors, 2.5 baths with granite counters. High ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, tile in wet areas, spacious dinning room. A fully equipped and stunning kitchen with quartz counters, custom vent hood. Master bedroom includes a must see 10 x10 walk-in closet and fantastic bathroom. This home has 2 living areas, plus a front balcony, a convenient back patio for family gatherings.