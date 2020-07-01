322 Valley Cove Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Updated 3 bed, 2 bath, only a few doors down from Duck Creek Park! - Located in garland ISD with choice of schools! Close to 635 and I-30. Fully updated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and granite countertop. Bathrooms have both been updated with new vanities, fixtures and toilets. Nice large backyard with trees that backs up to a creek and a large shed with electricity. New features include: roof, interior and exterior paint, flooring throughout, kitchen appliances, granite countertop, light fixtures, windows, interior doors and sliding glass door all replaced September 2019. Schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5345511)