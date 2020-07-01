All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:43 AM

Location

322 Valley Cove Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath, only a few doors down from Duck Creek Park! - Located in garland ISD with choice of schools! Close to 635 and I-30. Fully updated kitchen with new cabinets, appliances and granite countertop. Bathrooms have both been updated with new vanities, fixtures and toilets. Nice large backyard with trees that backs up to a creek and a large shed with electricity. New features include: roof, interior and exterior paint, flooring throughout, kitchen appliances, granite countertop, light fixtures, windows, interior doors and sliding glass door all replaced September 2019. Schedule your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5345511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Valley Cove Drive have any available units?
322 Valley Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 322 Valley Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 Valley Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Valley Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Valley Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 322 Valley Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 322 Valley Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 322 Valley Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Valley Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Valley Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 322 Valley Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 322 Valley Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 Valley Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Valley Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Valley Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Valley Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Valley Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

