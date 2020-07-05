3213 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Additional renovations complete!! Recent upgrades include complete interior painting, new kitchen tile, new fence, new back yard grass, new sprinklers coming soon. Located just South of Firewheel Town Center. The area supplies entertainment including Firewheel Golf Park and AMC theater among an assortment of restaurants and shopping. The home is a spacious single story 4 bed, 3 bath Garland's first affluent neighborhood. You can expect mature trees, custom built homes, two neighborhood parks and an elementary school in walking distance. This home has, large bedrooms, separate office, large laundry, and mud-hobby room. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis.