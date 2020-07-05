All apartments in Garland
3213 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

3213 Oak Hill Drive

3213 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Oak Hill Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Additional renovations complete!! Recent upgrades include complete interior painting, new kitchen tile, new fence, new back yard grass, new sprinklers coming soon. Located just South of Firewheel Town Center. The area supplies entertainment including Firewheel Golf Park and AMC theater among an assortment of restaurants and shopping. The home is a spacious single story 4 bed, 3 bath Garland's first affluent neighborhood. You can expect mature trees, custom built homes, two neighborhood parks and an elementary school in walking distance. This home has, large bedrooms, separate office, large laundry, and mud-hobby room. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
3213 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 3213 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Oak Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 3213 Oak Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 3213 Oak Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Oak Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

