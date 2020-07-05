All apartments in Garland
3209 Hamlett Lane

Location

3209 Hamlett Lane, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute house is located minutes from I-30 and the P.G.B.T. (190). It features a 4th bedroom that could be used as a home office. All bedrooms have new flooring and larger closets to allow for lots of storage and room to grow! Exterior features include a newer roof, gutters, automatic sprinkler system and a wooden fence. Inside you can enjoy a relaxing fire by the gas fireplace in the open concept living room. A large kitchen island and sunlight allow you lots of room to entertain while enjoying the natural light! Roll out shelving in the kitchen make cooking a breeze! Split bedrooms allow you to enjoy your master bedroom without noise from the guest beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Hamlett Lane have any available units?
3209 Hamlett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Hamlett Lane have?
Some of 3209 Hamlett Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Hamlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Hamlett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Hamlett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Hamlett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3209 Hamlett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Hamlett Lane offers parking.
Does 3209 Hamlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Hamlett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Hamlett Lane have a pool?
No, 3209 Hamlett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Hamlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 3209 Hamlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Hamlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Hamlett Lane has units with dishwashers.

