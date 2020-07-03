All apartments in Garland
3138 Teakwood Drive

3138 Teakwood Drive
Location

3138 Teakwood Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with opener, metal covered patio in backyard, wood plank floors in the living and formal dining, granite counter tops in the kitchen with updated kitchen cabinets, recent stainless steel stove and microwave and dishwasher, high efficiency central system, ceiling fans in all rooms, ceramic tile in kitchen, baths and hallways, carpet in the bedrooms, and full size washer dryer connections, privacy wood fence in the backyard. Pet restrictions. Looking for occupancy ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Teakwood Drive have any available units?
3138 Teakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Teakwood Drive have?
Some of 3138 Teakwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Teakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Teakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Teakwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3138 Teakwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3138 Teakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3138 Teakwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3138 Teakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Teakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Teakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3138 Teakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3138 Teakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3138 Teakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Teakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 Teakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

