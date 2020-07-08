306 Rivercove Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Garland that is being completely remodeled with hand scrapped hardwood floors throughout the house and master bedroom. Updated kitchen with new appliances including new cabinets, Master bathroom completely remodeled. New Carpet in upstairs bedrooms. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jarrod Rush at 214-418-8878 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.