All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 306 Rivercove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
306 Rivercove Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:04 AM

306 Rivercove Drive

306 Rivercove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

306 Rivercove Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Firewheel

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Garland that is being completely remodeled with hand scrapped hardwood floors throughout the house and master bedroom. Updated kitchen with new appliances including new cabinets, Master bathroom completely remodeled. New Carpet in upstairs bedrooms. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jarrod Rush at 214-418-8878 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Rivercove Drive have any available units?
306 Rivercove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Rivercove Drive have?
Some of 306 Rivercove Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Rivercove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Rivercove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Rivercove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Rivercove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 306 Rivercove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 306 Rivercove Drive offers parking.
Does 306 Rivercove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Rivercove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Rivercove Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Rivercove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Rivercove Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Rivercove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Rivercove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Rivercove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District