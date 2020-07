Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice recent remodeled home ready for move in. No smoking inside the house. Only small pet is ok. Application fees per adult. Contact agent before submitting application Submit application, copy of driver's license and pay check stub for last month. Owner is related to listing agent. Will accept section 8.