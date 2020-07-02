All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:55 AM

2937 Silverdale Lane

Location

2937 Silverdale Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An updated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with 2 living area, a Wet bar and an in-ground swimming Pool. It is centrally located in N Garland on the border line of Richardson. Updates include Granite Counter top, Mosaic Back Splash, wood like laminate floors thru out the house are just some of the upgrades to mention. Appliances includes Refrigerator, Smooth Top Range with built in Microwave and matching dishwasher. Pets are also negotiable. Just a reminder, unlike most of Garland homes where Electric service is thru City of Garland but on this home you have a choice for Electric service. Swimming Pool is ready to dive into. Hurry this will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

