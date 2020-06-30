All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:56 AM

2912 Canis Circle

2912 Canis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Canis Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice and well maintained 2 BR 2 Bath property, excellent location. Features a screened and covered patio and a Screened dog run or garden area. Master has connecting closets and private bath. Secondary Bedroom has walk in closet. Full washer and dryer area. Kitchen has breakfast bar and flat cooktop range with lots of cabinet space. . The Family room has wood burning fireplace. Please Scan driver license, and 2 most recent pay stub along with $50 cashier check for application fee for each adult applicant over 18. pets allowed on case to case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Canis Circle have any available units?
2912 Canis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Canis Circle have?
Some of 2912 Canis Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Canis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Canis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Canis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Canis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Canis Circle offer parking?
No, 2912 Canis Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Canis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 Canis Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Canis Circle have a pool?
No, 2912 Canis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Canis Circle have accessible units?
No, 2912 Canis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Canis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Canis Circle has units with dishwashers.

