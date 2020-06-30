2912 Canis Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice and well maintained 2 BR 2 Bath property, excellent location. Features a screened and covered patio and a Screened dog run or garden area. Master has connecting closets and private bath. Secondary Bedroom has walk in closet. Full washer and dryer area. Kitchen has breakfast bar and flat cooktop range with lots of cabinet space. . The Family room has wood burning fireplace. Please Scan driver license, and 2 most recent pay stub along with $50 cashier check for application fee for each adult applicant over 18. pets allowed on case to case basis.