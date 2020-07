Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated home close to everything! New windows, new paint, new fence. Wood burning fire place in the downstairs living room. Granite counters, updated hardware & range. All bedrooms upstairs have updated carpet! Large bedrooms, plenty of closet space. No pets allowed. Community park & pool! Must see this one!