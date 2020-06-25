All apartments in Garland
2848 Beasley Dr.

2848 Beasley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Beasley Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained home in Garland boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded throughout with new flooring, paint, and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close to I-635! This house is a must see!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed. Dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Beasley Dr. have any available units?
2848 Beasley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2848 Beasley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Beasley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Beasley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 Beasley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2848 Beasley Dr. offer parking?
No, 2848 Beasley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Beasley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Beasley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Beasley Dr. have a pool?
No, 2848 Beasley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Beasley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2848 Beasley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Beasley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Beasley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 Beasley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 Beasley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

