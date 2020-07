Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This home is Updated & ready to move in! New Wood laminate floors & new carpet. The living and dining room have fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and door to patio. A wonderful Kitchen updated with stainless dishwasher, range, sink, ventahood, counters and tiled backsplash. Bathroom is updated with a tub, ceramic tiles, sink and toilet. Master bedroom has a large walkin closet and a sink & vanity. Large fenced private backyard and carport. App fee $40.