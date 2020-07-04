2817 Forest Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Warm and inviting and updated! This open floor plan with high ceilings and large rooms has updates inside and outside. Siding and paint on outside - paint, flooring, appliances and cabinets inside. Pretty granite counter tops in kitchen with new cabinets. Hall and master bathrooms have been updated. Master bath has separate shower. Hall bath has tub shower. Carpet in bedrooms. Vinyl wood-look floors in living and kitchen. Easy access to George Bush Tpke and Dart Rail. Local schools: Spring Creek Elem, Webb Middle and Naaman Forest High.