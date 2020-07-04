All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

2817 Forest Park Drive

2817 Forest Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Forest Park Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Century

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warm and inviting and updated! This open floor plan with high ceilings and large rooms has updates inside and outside. Siding and paint on outside - paint, flooring, appliances and cabinets inside. Pretty granite counter tops in kitchen with new cabinets. Hall and master bathrooms have been updated. Master bath has separate shower. Hall bath has tub shower. Carpet in bedrooms. Vinyl wood-look floors in living and kitchen. Easy access to George Bush Tpke and Dart Rail. Local schools: Spring Creek Elem, Webb Middle and Naaman Forest High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Forest Park Drive have any available units?
2817 Forest Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Forest Park Drive have?
Some of 2817 Forest Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Forest Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Forest Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Forest Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Forest Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2817 Forest Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Forest Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Forest Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Forest Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Forest Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Forest Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Forest Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Forest Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Forest Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Forest Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

