2811 Routh Creek Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport fire pit gym parking pool

Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!



_____________________________

Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Features



Wood-Style Floors



Granite Quartz Countertops



Oval Tubs With Upgraded Tile



Full-Sized Washers Dryers Included



Storefront Windows



Urban Style 10 14 Foot Ceilings



Private Yards



Designer Kitchen Backsplash



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style Pool



Rooftop Garden



Fire Pit



Direct access to Galatyn Preserve Trails



Luxer Package Lockers



Fitness Center



