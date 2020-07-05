All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2811 Routh Creek Pkwy
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:30 PM

2811 Routh Creek Pkwy

2811 Rough Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2811 Rough Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75089

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
Looking for a new apartment?

  Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!

_____________________________
  Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment? 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Features

  Wood-Style Floors

Granite Quartz Countertops

Oval Tubs With Upgraded Tile

Full-Sized Washers Dryers Included

Storefront Windows

Urban Style 10 14 Foot Ceilings

Private Yards

Designer Kitchen Backsplash

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort-style Pool

Rooftop Garden

Fire Pit

Direct access to Galatyn Preserve Trails

Luxer Package Lockers

Fitness Center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy have any available units?
2811 Routh Creek Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy have?
Some of 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Routh Creek Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Routh Creek Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

