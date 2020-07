Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home in a quiet neighborhood. Perfect location, within close proximity of a number of grocery stores as well as the cities of Plano and Richardson. 12 minutes from UTD!!! Recently renovated bathrooms and kitchen. Renter and renter's agent to verify all information.