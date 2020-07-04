Beautiful home, on the process of updates. Backs up to green belt. Available for sale too, for $239,000.00 Owner Finance Available (Rent to Own) if buyer does not have a loan for listing price we can offer owner financing on the difference
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 Ashglen Drive have any available units?
2805 Ashglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Ashglen Drive have?
Some of 2805 Ashglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Ashglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Ashglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.