Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2805 Ashglen Drive

2805 Ashglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Ashglen Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, on the process of updates. Backs up to green belt.
Available for sale too, for $239,000.00
Owner Finance Available (Rent to Own)
if buyer does not have a loan for listing price we can offer owner financing on the difference

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Ashglen Drive have any available units?
2805 Ashglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Ashglen Drive have?
Some of 2805 Ashglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Ashglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Ashglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Ashglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Ashglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2805 Ashglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Ashglen Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Ashglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Ashglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Ashglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Ashglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Ashglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Ashglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Ashglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Ashglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

