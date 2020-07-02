All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

2718 Silverdale Lane

2718 Silverdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Silverdale Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Recent Updated home. Spacious Floor plan with new paint, new carpet and new floor. New granite countertop and much more.Great kitchen overview entertaining backyard. Easy access to Highway. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Silverdale Lane have any available units?
2718 Silverdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Silverdale Lane have?
Some of 2718 Silverdale Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Silverdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Silverdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Silverdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Silverdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2718 Silverdale Lane offer parking?
No, 2718 Silverdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Silverdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Silverdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Silverdale Lane have a pool?
No, 2718 Silverdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Silverdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2718 Silverdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Silverdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Silverdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

