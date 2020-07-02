Recent Updated home. Spacious Floor plan with new paint, new carpet and new floor. New granite countertop and much more.Great kitchen overview entertaining backyard. Easy access to Highway. A Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2718 Silverdale Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
What amenities does 2718 Silverdale Lane have?
Some of 2718 Silverdale Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Silverdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Silverdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.