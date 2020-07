Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Camelot! Updated Kitchen, Lighting, Wood flooring and Bathrooms! Large living with Vaulted Ceiling and Cozy Fireplace. Large Dining With Chandelier Lighting. See Through Bar from Kitchen to Living. Oversized Master with Fireplace and Separate Door to Covered Patio. Split Bedroom Floor plan! Wood Fence In Perfect Sized Yard and Shed for Storage!