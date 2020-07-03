2709 Hampshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated lease in North Garland. Clean & move in ready. Quiet settled neighborhood. Some recent updates to home include, roof, gutters, granite, Kitchenaid SS appliances, wood flooring, carpet, baths updated, paint int and ext, lighting, windows. Not your average rental. Large Living area to sit and watch TV or enjoy movies but you won't find any popcorn - ceilings here! Split Bedrooms, great flow, curb appeal and great place to call home. Nice size lot with large treed backyard great for kids, entertaining and pets! Don't miss this one!