Last updated February 22 2020

2709 Hampshire Drive

2709 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Hampshire Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated lease in North Garland. Clean & move in ready. Quiet settled neighborhood. Some recent updates to home include, roof, gutters, granite, Kitchenaid SS appliances, wood flooring, carpet, baths updated, paint int and ext, lighting, windows. Not your average rental. Large Living area to sit and watch TV or enjoy movies but you won't find any popcorn - ceilings here! Split Bedrooms, great flow, curb appeal and great place to call home. Nice size lot with large treed backyard great for kids, entertaining and pets! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Hampshire Drive have any available units?
2709 Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Hampshire Drive have?
Some of 2709 Hampshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Hampshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Hampshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Hampshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Hampshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Hampshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Hampshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Hampshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

