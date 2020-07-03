All apartments in Garland
2706 Pecan Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2706 Pecan Meadow Drive

2706 Pecan Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Pecan Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful open floor plan home in a quiet and well established neighborhood. Fresh neutral paint throughout the interior. Property features beautiful hardwood flooring in family room and all bedrooms, ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Spacious backyard with covered patio and plenty of room to entertain guests. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, & DRYER INCLUDED! Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pets allowed on a case by cases & NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive have any available units?
2706 Pecan Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive have?
Some of 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Pecan Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Pecan Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

