Garland, TX
2702 Brookcrest Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:40 PM
2702 Brookcrest Drive
2702 Brookcrest Drive
Report This Listing
Location
2702 Brookcrest Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Century
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious! Updated! 3.2.2 home with open kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Large breakfast nook. Nice open family room with fireplace and a Formal dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2702 Brookcrest Drive have any available units?
2702 Brookcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2702 Brookcrest Drive have?
Some of 2702 Brookcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2702 Brookcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Brookcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Brookcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Brookcrest Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2702 Brookcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Brookcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2702 Brookcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Brookcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Brookcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2702 Brookcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Brookcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2702 Brookcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Brookcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Brookcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
