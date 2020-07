Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

NICE AND CLEAN. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH HOME IN BEST PART OF NORTH GARLAND, CLOSE TO GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE, HOSPITAL, SHOPPING AND MORE. MASTER AND ONE BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR, ONE BEDROOM, AND ONE LIVING ROOM UPSTAIRS. LARGE EATIN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. LIVINGROOM, DININGROOM COMBO.