All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2518 Newcastle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2518 Newcastle Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:59 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2518 Newcastle Drive
2518 Newcastle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2518 Newcastle Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath, Large backyard with 8ft privacy fence, laminate flooring upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliance and gas cook top.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 Newcastle Drive have any available units?
2518 Newcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2518 Newcastle Drive have?
Some of 2518 Newcastle Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2518 Newcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Newcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Newcastle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Newcastle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2518 Newcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Newcastle Drive offers parking.
Does 2518 Newcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Newcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Newcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 2518 Newcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Newcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2518 Newcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Newcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Newcastle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
