2328 Forestbrook Drive

Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts lush green lawn and covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and lots of space for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is spacious and open, lit with ample amounts of natural lighting, and complete with a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen offers a great space for entertaining, with a windows and breakfast bar into the living room, and the bedrooms are all comfortable and spacious. Make this your home and apply today!