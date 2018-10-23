All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2328 Forestbrook Drive

2328 Forestbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Forestbrook Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts lush green lawn and covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and lots of space for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is spacious and open, lit with ample amounts of natural lighting, and complete with a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen offers a great space for entertaining, with a windows and breakfast bar into the living room, and the bedrooms are all comfortable and spacious. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Forestbrook Drive have any available units?
2328 Forestbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Forestbrook Drive have?
Some of 2328 Forestbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Forestbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Forestbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Forestbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Forestbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2328 Forestbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Forestbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2328 Forestbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Forestbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Forestbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2328 Forestbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Forestbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2328 Forestbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Forestbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Forestbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

