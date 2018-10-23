2328 Forestbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts lush green lawn and covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and lots of space for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is spacious and open, lit with ample amounts of natural lighting, and complete with a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen offers a great space for entertaining, with a windows and breakfast bar into the living room, and the bedrooms are all comfortable and spacious. Make this your home and apply today!