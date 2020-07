Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained and upgraded one-story home near Firewheel and George Bush Turnpike. Upgrades in this home include wood floors, ceramic in wet areas, upgraded lighting, built-ins, and granite counters. Located south of George Bush TX-190 near Firewheel Mall and just north of Hwy 66. Across from Rowlett Creek. NO PETS ALLOW!