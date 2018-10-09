223 East Kingsbridge Drive

Amenities

GREAT PROPERTY LOCATION IN GARLAND.!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features good sized rooms, ceiling fans, original hardwoods throughout home, Mud room entrance from back yard with full size W/D Connections. Large, fenced in back yard with double gate for easy loading and unloading, storage shed and deck. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to George Bush turnpike & Firewheel Mall. Income Requirement for this home is $3,125.00. Landlord is Pet Friendly. $1095.00 Month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.