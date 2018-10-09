All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
223 East Kingsbridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

223 East Kingsbridge Drive

223 East Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

223 East Kingsbridge Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT PROPERTY LOCATION IN GARLAND.!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features good sized rooms, ceiling fans, original hardwoods throughout home, Mud room entrance from back yard with full size W/D Connections. Large, fenced in back yard with double gate for easy loading and unloading, storage shed and deck. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to George Bush turnpike & Firewheel Mall. Income Requirement for this home is $3,125.00. Landlord is Pet Friendly. $1095.00 Month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
223 East Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive have?
Some of 223 East Kingsbridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 East Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 East Kingsbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 East Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 East Kingsbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 223 East Kingsbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 East Kingsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 223 East Kingsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 East Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 East Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 East Kingsbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

