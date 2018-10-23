All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2210 Meredith Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2210 Meredith Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:08 AM

2210 Meredith Lane

2210 Meredith Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2210 Meredith Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Creekside Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located nearly everything: from gas station, car spa, fitness center and surrounding area with essential businesses. Freshly painted all around and upgraded shower glass in master bedroom and kitchen granite tops. 2nd living room is being converted into a bedroom with private door. New HVAC system installed 3yrs ago. Corner lot house with plenty of space for parking when there is a party. Community pool is within the neighborhood with card to access. HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE BY April 24. Application fee is $50 per applicant non-refundable. Pet is allowed upon approval. Security camera is in use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Meredith Lane have any available units?
2210 Meredith Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Meredith Lane have?
Some of 2210 Meredith Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Meredith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Meredith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Meredith Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Meredith Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Meredith Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Meredith Lane offers parking.
Does 2210 Meredith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Meredith Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Meredith Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Meredith Lane has a pool.
Does 2210 Meredith Lane have accessible units?
No, 2210 Meredith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Meredith Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Meredith Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District