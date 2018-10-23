2210 Meredith Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Located nearly everything: from gas station, car spa, fitness center and surrounding area with essential businesses. Freshly painted all around and upgraded shower glass in master bedroom and kitchen granite tops. 2nd living room is being converted into a bedroom with private door. New HVAC system installed 3yrs ago. Corner lot house with plenty of space for parking when there is a party. Community pool is within the neighborhood with card to access. HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE BY April 24. Application fee is $50 per applicant non-refundable. Pet is allowed upon approval. Security camera is in use.