221 Colonel Drive

Make sure you see this home! Well established 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Garland is a must see. Easy access to 635 or I-30 makes your commute an easy one! Home features vaulted ceilings in the living room with a brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy a nice evening on the covered patio in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
