Home
/
Garland, TX
/
221 Colonel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Colonel Drive

221 Colonel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Colonel Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make sure you see this home! Well established 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Garland is a must see. Easy access to 635 or I-30 makes your commute an easy one! Home features vaulted ceilings in the living room with a brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy a nice evening on the covered patio in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Colonel Drive have any available units?
221 Colonel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Colonel Drive have?
Some of 221 Colonel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Colonel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Colonel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Colonel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 Colonel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 221 Colonel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 Colonel Drive offers parking.
Does 221 Colonel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Colonel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Colonel Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Colonel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Colonel Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Colonel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Colonel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Colonel Drive has units with dishwashers.

