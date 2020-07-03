LOCATED ON A LARGE CREEK LOT. 3 BDRM 2 BATH. WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS IN THE 2 CAR GARAGE. STONE PATTERN VINYL IN BATHROOMS. IN 2016 HOUSE RECEIVED ALL NEW PAINT. BAY WINDOWS, SKYLIGHTS, COVERED PATIO & WBFP. TENANT MAINTAINS YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2124 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
2124 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Stonehenge Drive have?
Some of 2124 Stonehenge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.