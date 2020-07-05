All apartments in Garland
2124 Meadowview Ct
2124 Meadowview Ct

2124 Meadowview Court · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Meadowview Court, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/27/20 Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house in Garland, with Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with eat-in area and equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with a beautiful wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, patio, porch and a garage.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Meadowview Ct have any available units?
2124 Meadowview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Meadowview Ct have?
Some of 2124 Meadowview Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Meadowview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Meadowview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Meadowview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Meadowview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Meadowview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Meadowview Ct offers parking.
Does 2124 Meadowview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Meadowview Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Meadowview Ct have a pool?
No, 2124 Meadowview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Meadowview Ct have accessible units?
No, 2124 Meadowview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Meadowview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Meadowview Ct has units with dishwashers.

