Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cute 2-bed, 2-bath with loft! Living area features vaulted ceiling and wood-burning, stone fireplace. Dining area between living room and kitchen. New stove being installed 7-23, refrigerator included in lease. Large master suite with sliding glass door to private back patio area. Detached 2 car garage with automatic door exiting to private alley in rear of property. Access to community pool included in lease. No pets. Conveniently located close to LBJ and I-30, parks, and shopping!