Garland, TX
2024 Santa Anna Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:31 AM

2024 Santa Anna Dr

2024 Santa Anna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Santa Anna Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
gym
parking
This dog and cat friendly 5 bed, 2 bath duplex is almost 1800 sq ft and is located conveniently near Downtown Garland! [SBH-A] This two-story home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, and a gorgeous brick fireplace. It features a spacious fenced-in backyard with a storage shed, and is in a great location near Sicilian's A Taste of Italy, Whataburger, KFC, Kroger, Fitness Connection, Bussey Middle School, North Garland High School and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Garland. The home is right around the corner from Golden Meadows Elementary School and Alamo Park! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Santa Anna Dr have any available units?
2024 Santa Anna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Santa Anna Dr have?
Some of 2024 Santa Anna Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Santa Anna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Santa Anna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Santa Anna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Santa Anna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Santa Anna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Santa Anna Dr offers parking.
Does 2024 Santa Anna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Santa Anna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Santa Anna Dr have a pool?
No, 2024 Santa Anna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Santa Anna Dr have accessible units?
No, 2024 Santa Anna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Santa Anna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Santa Anna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

