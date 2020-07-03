2024 Santa Anna Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport gym parking

This dog and cat friendly 5 bed, 2 bath duplex is almost 1800 sq ft and is located conveniently near Downtown Garland! [SBH-A] This two-story home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, and a gorgeous brick fireplace. It features a spacious fenced-in backyard with a storage shed, and is in a great location near Sicilian's A Taste of Italy, Whataburger, KFC, Kroger, Fitness Connection, Bussey Middle School, North Garland High School and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Garland. The home is right around the corner from Golden Meadows Elementary School and Alamo Park! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.