All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2022 Tiehack Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2022 Tiehack Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

2022 Tiehack Lane

2022 Tiehack Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2022 Tiehack Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful updated single-story home, newly renovated. Foundation work, A-C and roof replaced in February 2020. Laminated floors, upgraded bathrooms, totally repainted and a lot of upgrades. An amazing back yard with covered patio to enjoy a barbecue with your family, large tree for shade and a shed for more storage. 2 car garage. Come and see this cozy home.
Master bathroom is in the process of remodeling but will be ready for new tenants. One of the owners is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the state of Texas. Tenants and agents to verify all information including sqft. and schools.
Appointment required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Tiehack Lane have any available units?
2022 Tiehack Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Tiehack Lane have?
Some of 2022 Tiehack Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Tiehack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Tiehack Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Tiehack Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Tiehack Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2022 Tiehack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Tiehack Lane offers parking.
Does 2022 Tiehack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Tiehack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Tiehack Lane have a pool?
No, 2022 Tiehack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Tiehack Lane have accessible units?
No, 2022 Tiehack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Tiehack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Tiehack Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District