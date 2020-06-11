2022 Tiehack Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful updated single-story home, newly renovated. Foundation work, A-C and roof replaced in February 2020. Laminated floors, upgraded bathrooms, totally repainted and a lot of upgrades. An amazing back yard with covered patio to enjoy a barbecue with your family, large tree for shade and a shed for more storage. 2 car garage. Come and see this cozy home.

Master bathroom is in the process of remodeling but will be ready for new tenants. One of the owners is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the state of Texas. Tenants and agents to verify all information including sqft. and schools.

Appointment required.