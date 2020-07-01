1709 Arrow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3-2-2 Garland Home that has been beautifully remodeled, pretty kitchen, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new appliances, new gas range, new 16 inch tile, new sink, new granite top breakfast bar, fantastic refinished original hardwoods throughout, freshly painted, new PVC blinds, recessed lighting, new light fixtures & ceiling fans, beautifully remodeled baths, new vanities & counter tops, new showers, built-ins, new commodes, new tile flooring, new garage door opener, large backyard with open patio, covered porch, a nice quiet mature neighborhood! Ready for immediate occupancy! No pets, good credit scores needed.