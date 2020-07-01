All apartments in Garland
1709 Arrow Lane
1709 Arrow Lane

1709 Arrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Arrow Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Williams

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-2-2 Garland Home that has been beautifully remodeled, pretty kitchen, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new appliances, new gas range, new 16 inch tile, new sink, new granite top breakfast bar, fantastic refinished original hardwoods throughout, freshly painted, new PVC blinds, recessed lighting, new light fixtures & ceiling fans, beautifully remodeled baths, new vanities & counter tops, new showers, built-ins, new commodes, new tile flooring, new garage door opener, large backyard with open patio, covered porch, a nice quiet mature neighborhood! Ready for immediate occupancy! No pets, good credit scores needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Arrow Lane have any available units?
1709 Arrow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Arrow Lane have?
Some of 1709 Arrow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Arrow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Arrow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Arrow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Arrow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1709 Arrow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Arrow Lane offers parking.
Does 1709 Arrow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Arrow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Arrow Lane have a pool?
No, 1709 Arrow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Arrow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1709 Arrow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Arrow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Arrow Lane has units with dishwashers.

