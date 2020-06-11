1705 Warwick Street

Amenities

It is a beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 AC units. Bathrooms have been renovated. It's a large family room has Pergo flooring. It has designed a ceiling fan and has a nice stone fireplace. The kitchen has a granite countertop, backslash, and many cabinets. It also has gas range & stainless steel appliances. It has an outsized breakfast area. Extended patio cover which made hardwood wall and ceiling. Title on entry and wet area. On the Back yard, it has a deck and gate door fence. The house near to the park and it is easy to access to strip Centers, hwy 190.