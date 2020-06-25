All apartments in Garland
1621 BUENA VISTA Avenue
1621 BUENA VISTA Avenue

1621 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Buena Vista Avenue, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful custom home near Lake Ray Hubbard. All flooring replaced. You will be proud to call this house your home! Pets & the deposit considered on individual basis. Owner requires 2 year min lease term. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com Application & rental criteria uploaded in document storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

