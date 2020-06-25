1621 BUENA VISTA Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Beautiful custom home near Lake Ray Hubbard. All flooring replaced. You will be proud to call this house your home! Pets & the deposit considered on individual basis. Owner requires 2 year min lease term. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com Application & rental criteria uploaded in document storage.