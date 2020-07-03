All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:11 PM

1612 Dent Street

1612 Dent Street · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Dent Street, Garland, TX 75042
Freeman

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous hardwood floors! Charming home that is freshly painted on the inside and out! So much love and care have gone into this home and it is ready for you! Great location within a couple of blocks to elementary and park and only 10 MINUTES FROM GEORGE BUSH (190). Nice covered car port. Huge backyard for the kids and dog to play in! Historic downtown Garland is only 5 minutes away with trendy resteraunts, park, and old movie theater (that sometimes shows free movies!) Dart (Train) is also located in the historic downtown area as well as the Junior College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Dent Street have any available units?
1612 Dent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Dent Street have?
Some of 1612 Dent Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Dent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Dent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Dent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Dent Street is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Dent Street offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Dent Street offers parking.
Does 1612 Dent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Dent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Dent Street have a pool?
No, 1612 Dent Street does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Dent Street have accessible units?
No, 1612 Dent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Dent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Dent Street does not have units with dishwashers.

