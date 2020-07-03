All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1517 Clear Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1517 Clear Point Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1517 Clear Point Drive

1517 Clear Point Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1517 Clear Point Dr, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,178 sf home is located in Garland, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Clear Point Drive have any available units?
1517 Clear Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Clear Point Drive have?
Some of 1517 Clear Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Clear Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Clear Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Clear Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Clear Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Clear Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Clear Point Drive offers parking.
Does 1517 Clear Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Clear Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Clear Point Drive have a pool?
No, 1517 Clear Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Clear Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Clear Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Clear Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Clear Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District