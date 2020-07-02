Rent Calculator
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:30 PM
1505 Novel Court
1505 Novel Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1505 Novel Court, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated interior and exterior!!! New laminate flooring, new light fixtures, fresh paint throughout the house, big backyard with a storage room. Convenient location and good neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Novel Court have any available units?
1505 Novel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1505 Novel Court have?
Some of 1505 Novel Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1505 Novel Court currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Novel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Novel Court pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Novel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1505 Novel Court offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Novel Court offers parking.
Does 1505 Novel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Novel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Novel Court have a pool?
No, 1505 Novel Court does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Novel Court have accessible units?
No, 1505 Novel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Novel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Novel Court has units with dishwashers.
