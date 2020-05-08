All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

1501 E Interstate 30

1501 E Interstate 30 · No Longer Available
Location

1501 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Lakeside Condo in great location near Lake Ray Hubbard! This condo features high end laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counter-tops and cabinet space in Kitchen. Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and ceiling fans. FRESH paint throughout. Lots of natural lighting. W&D INCLUDED! Home located near shopping, restaurants and much more!This home won't last long! Must See! Pet Restrictions: 2 pets weight limit at maturity 25 lbs. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have any available units?
1501 E Interstate 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 E Interstate 30 have?
Some of 1501 E Interstate 30's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E Interstate 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E Interstate 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E Interstate 30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 E Interstate 30 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 offer parking?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 does not offer parking.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have a pool?
Yes, 1501 E Interstate 30 has a pool.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have accessible units?
No, 1501 E Interstate 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E Interstate 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 E Interstate 30 has units with dishwashers.

