1501 E Interstate 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Lakeside Condo in great location near Lake Ray Hubbard! This condo features high end laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counter-tops and cabinet space in Kitchen. Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and ceiling fans. FRESH paint throughout. Lots of natural lighting. W&D INCLUDED! Home located near shopping, restaurants and much more!This home won't last long! Must See! Pet Restrictions: 2 pets weight limit at maturity 25 lbs. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.