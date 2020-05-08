1501 E Interstate 30

Amenities
Beautiful Lakeside Condo in great location near Lake Ray Hubbard! This condo features high end laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counter-tops and cabinet space in Kitchen. Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and ceiling fans. FRESH paint throughout. Lots of natural lighting. W&D INCLUDED! Home located near shopping, restaurants and much more!This home won't last long! Must See! Pet Restrictions: 2 pets weight limit at maturity 25 lbs. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.